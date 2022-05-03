New church bell for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

A new bell will toll for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at Kingswear’s St Thomas of Canterbury Church. To commemorate Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne Kingswear is fundraising to replace a church bell sold to fund the church clock, which commemorated Queen Victoria’s Silver Jubilee and gave residents of both Kingswear and Dartmouth a clearer view of the time.

Church Warden Stephen Pearson said: “This will be a lovely lasting legacy and a wonderful way to commemorate 70 glorious years of Queen Elizabeth on the throne.”

The bell, which will be cast by Taylors of Loughborough, will cost approximately £20,000 including fitting. Kingswear Parish Council has launched the fundraising by offering £5,000 from the Michael Emms legacy, part of a bequest left to the village and church.

Cllr Jonathan Hawkins said: “Michael Emms and his family were lifelong supporters of St Thomas’ Church so it seems an appropriate way of spending some of his money. This is a really exciting project. The bell will be cast with The Queen’s Jubilee logo for this year and it’ll be a lasting way of celebrating The Queen’s very special year.”

Grant applications and fundraising events will provide the rest of the money. Pledges can be made via Kingswear Parish Council at http://www.kingswearparishcouncil.gov.uk/platinum-jubilee-legacy-project.html

Rev Stephen Yates, of Brixham Mission, said: “It was a delightful surprise to hear about the Platinum Jubilee legacy for the village at the church. The fact that the parish council and residents have chosen restoring a bell to the church tower for that legacy has a charming symmetry. Replacing that bell to honour another jubilee is a wonderful and very fitting idea.”