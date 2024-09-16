Welcomed by pealing bells ringing across the river Dart from St Saviours Church Dartmouth, crowds gathered at Kingswear Station on Sunday afternoon to welcome the three new bells being delivered by steam train from Taylor’s Bell Foundry in Loughborough, ready to be installed in the 12th century tower of St Thomas Church, Kingswear.
Led by local charity FRoST (Friends of St Thomas Church) - the people of Kingswear and local businesses, supported by the Parochial and Parish Councils, raised funds for the Kingswear legacy project for three new bells - celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of HM Queen Elizabeth II and the coronation of King Charles II.
The third “Thomas Lewis Peace Bell” was donated by the Lewis family of Kingswear and dedicated to Kingswear Evacuee TW Lewis 1942-2019.
The bells were then put on display in the church for all to see and were installed over the next two days.
The first ringing of the bells will be on Friday September 20 when, at 6.30pm, St Thomas’ peal will be heard for the first time ever, so be sure to listen.
There will be a special concert in St Thomas Church on the following Thursday September 26 at 7pm and the new bells will be ringing out beforehand.
The concert is at 7pm and hear our new bells and enjoy the music of The Cox Trio.
Pay at the door and all profits are to raise funds for repairs to some of the church windows.
Drinks and nibbles will be served after the concert.