"We do not question the integrity of Mr Stocker himself. But, given Mr Stocker's position as Chief Executive of the National Sheep Association and the myriad issues Dartmoor's protected sites face from overgrazing (especially by sheep) and insensitive farming, we have limited confidence that his appointment will lead to fair decision-making on Dartmoor or one that will enable disputes on the Dartmoor Commons to be resolved satisfactorily.