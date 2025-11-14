The skyline above the front of the hospital is looking very different at the moment
Anyone who has visited Derriford in Plymouth recently will have more than likely noticed not one, but two giant cranes on the site of construction for the new Emergency Care Building, which is between the current Emergency Department and the main entrance.
In the coming weeks, a scaffolding tunnel will be installed to the main hospital entrance, to ensure safe pedestrian access during ongoing site activity.
This marks an exciting milestone, as these preparations will enable us to move forward with the next phase of construction.
The two cranes will now stay in place throughout the building work and their concrete bases will form the two main lift shafts in the new building, as can be seen in this demonstrative video: https://youtu.be/R3E2rcOZ34Q
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.