The brand new TQ9 Community Food Club aimed at helping local people struggling through the cost of living crisis is now up and running thanks to a grant from Totnes Town Council.
Run by Stepping Stones Totnes CIC, the Food Club gives TQ9 residents the opportunity to make their weekly food budget stretch much further.
Joining the Food Club costs £2.50 a week (you don’t have to pay every week, just as and when you need it), and members can choose up to 10 items from the shelves.
The aim of the club is to provide support to more people in need as many people prefer getting a bargain to receiving a hand-out, knowing they have contributed something towards it, say organisers.
The club, which welcomes anyone in genuine need from the TQ9 district, operates from St Mary’s Church Hall, situated off the cobbled alley to the left of the church, and is open on Mondays from 1.30pm to 8.30pm and Fridays from 9.30am to 12noon.
The town council awarded Stepping Stones a community grant of £2,400 in October last year to help set up the project.
Manager Kit Stevens manager, said: “We hate the idea of people having to choose between ‘heating and eating’ or compromising their good health in any other way through enforced poverty, so we started the TQ9 Community Food Club just before Christmas.
“Our club members say it’s really helping them cope through the cost of living crisis.
Through grants from the council and the continued generous donations of food and money from our local supporters we can get through this, and as a community, grow stronger for the challenges to come.”
Totnes Mayor, Cllr Emily Price said: “The Food Club is a very welcome addition to the cost of living support available for our residents, helping even more people through these challenging times.
“I’m delighted the town council was able to provide the financial support to get the scheme off the ground through a community grant.
“It’s heartening to see the dedicated work of Kit and the brilliant volunteers at Stepping Stones, who truly are providing a lifeline to many local people in need.”
Stepping Stones also operates Totnes Food Bank, which currently has 50 households on its books and last year helped more than 1,850 people with food and extra support and advice from organisations such as Citizens Advice South Hams, whose team regularly attend Food Bank and Food Club sessions.
Stepping Stones organises other events in its welcoming warm space too, including Jumblelows Rummage Sales every other month, providing fabulous clothes for a donation; plus Relaxation and Anxiety Management, and Create in Company sessions.
With its extended times the team are now putting the final touches to the Stepping Stones programme, which will including games evenings, and the Hot Flush Café aimed at anyone wanting to find out more about the menopause.
Alternatively, residents are invited to bring their own projects along and just enjoy the warmth!
To find out more about these events and other warm spaces in Totnes, visit www.totnestowncouncil.gov.uk
For more details about donating to the Food Club or Food Bank email [email protected] or drop in and have a chat with the team.