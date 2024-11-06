A new breast care unit at Torbay Hospital will be part of a 10-year strategy to transform the hospital.
Although an item about the new four-storey unit is on the agenda for the November meeting of Torbay Council’s planning committee, Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust is stressing that it is part of a long-term plan and not an imminent build.
The proposal for a clinical ‘hub’ building is likely to be given the go-ahead next week.
A number of existing buildings will be knocked down to make way for the structure, and no public objections have been received for the proposal. The existing breast care department is spread across two buildings and multiple floors, and some rooms are not fit for purpose.
Caroline Cozens, the trust’s director of capital development, explained: “Torbay Hospital is one of the oldest in the country and the age and condition of our estate has an impact on patients and staff.
“Our staff work tirelessly every day to provide the best care possible for the people who use our services. We are working on plans for the future to make sure we develop buildings that are fit for modern healthcare services.”
Her comments came as both Torbay MP Steve Darling and South Devon MP Caroline Voaden raised concerns in parliament over the state of the hospital’s buildings.
Both have called for funding promised by the previous government to be delivered by the new Labour administration.
Ms Cozens went on: “This clinical hub forms part of our plans for future construction on the Torbay Hospital site as part of our 10 year estates strategy, subject to available capital funding.
“It is aligned to our New Hospital Programme scheme, which the government has confirmed remains in scope of the national programme. Should funding be secured for the clinical hub in the future, it will complement and enhance our plans for the site and enable us to deliver better care to local people.”