The Rose is one of the new houses in the first release by Latimer at Sherford. Offering an open-plan layout as standard, a light and airy kitchen/dining area is the hub of the home, with plenty of space to cook, eat and entertain family and friends. Kitchens come complete with an upgraded specification, including a washer/dryer, oven and integrated fridge/freezer. A separate living area offers the ideal sanctuary to unwind at the end of a busy day, whilst upstairs is home to a spacious master bedroom and adaptable second bedroom, which can easily be transformed into a home office, dependent on individual buyers’ needs.