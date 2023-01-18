He added: “For the people of Ivybridge it’s much more than that, and this is an opportunity where we should be supporting cycling and pedestrian, which which could be lost if we don’t press this.” Green Party councillor for Dartington and Staverton, Jacqi Hodgson, went further and suggested central government should be footing the bill for active travel, as the school will be built through the government’s free schools initiative. Cllr Hodgson said: “The actual application has been put forward by the government for this provision and I see no reason why they can’t make sure that it has good active travel as part of it. Because we have Active Travel England, which is a new national body and it seems, if this is at national level, they should be doing that.” Council officers explained it was outside the authority’s remit to seek funding from the county council or central government for active travel. The application for outline planning permission was agreed unanimously by the committee.