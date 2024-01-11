“We’re delighted to partner with the South West Coast Path Association as we share the same broad aims of wanting people to share our love of the coast, enjoy themselves and take home happy memories. For us that means staying safe and all our stations along the Trail are now looking forward to giving a warm welcome to even more walkers, whether they are stopping for a passport stamp, a brief rest, or to check information about the local conditions. The National Coastwatch Institution is a Registered Charity (No. 1159975) which helps to save lives and keep people safe along our coasts.It operates 60 stations around the coastline of England and Wales.