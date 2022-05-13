New street furniture for Kingsbridge

Kingsbridge Town Council has installed new seats, benches, bins, trees and planters on Fore Street, Embankment Road, Quay Car Park and the Town Square.

All the work was carried out on Thursday 12 but the street furniture was the culmination of five years of planning.

( Richard Harding )

The project cost around £68,000 which is £13,000 more than was originally envisaged.

This is being blamed on a 33% increase in the cost of the bins and seating.

The money is coming from the council’s Capital Receipts.

The existing benches were removed last year.