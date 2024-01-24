The Kingsbridge & Salcombe Chamber of Commerce Business Club’s first event of 2024 at the Churchhouse Inn at Churchstow showcased the forthcoming Field of Lights plans for Salcombe later this year in aid of the RNLI.
Fundraising Chair of Salcombe RNLI Phil Ward presented the plans for the installation by renowned artist Bruce Munro which will be in place between October this year and January next.
The lights themselves will be sited over several small fields in East Portlemouth but are designed to be viewed from Salcombe.
The hope is that it will both extend the tourist season for the town and bring in plenty of much needed funds for the RNLI.
The artist wanted to give something back to Salcombe, where he previously worked at Dusters and to express his deep gratitude for the work of the lifeboat crews.
The opportunities for local traders and businesses were also explored.
Next Rosie Poels from IT Workhouse gave a presentation on connectivity and improving internet speeds offering effective solutions. The key message was that you don’t have to put up with slow speeds and poor connectivity.
Rosies’company is offering free Business Internet Connectivity assessments.
Finally, Alison Theaker talked briefly about her upcoming women’s retreat in Cornwall.
The next event will be held on March 21 at South Sands Hotel.