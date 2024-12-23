Mulled wine, hot chocolate, and mince pies were on offer at the fabulous corner venue of the Over 60's terrace overlooking the estuary, transformed into a Nordic scene with fur-draped chairs and festive decorations. Christmas tablecloths, a tree, and a lively atmosphere added to the charm.
Visitors and locals of all ages joined the celebrations, enjoying the opportunity to gather as a community and support local shops and businesses, bolstered by the incentive of free parking.
Ben Carr provided unique music and carols, while excited youngsters collected their forms for the Spot the Elf Quiz.
The Best Dressed Window award went to Brocante, though there was strong competition from other well-decorated efforts.
Organisers said: "Thank you to all who contributed to the day's success."