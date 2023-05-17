Premier Marinas purchased the 37-acre site out of administration in 2016 with support from owners Wellcome Trust. The regeneration of the site generates socio-economic benefits including 260 local construction jobs, a commercial space which would offer up to 174 gross additional jobs once fully operational and up to 100 jobs supporters across South Hams. It will also introduce a new residential population of 400 - building a thriving community once again and create household expenditure of up to £4 million per annum.