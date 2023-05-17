Last Friday, May 19, saw the official opening of Premier Marinas’ new marina and boatyard at Noss on Dart. Premier Marinas CEO Pete Bradshaw was joined by Anthony Mangnall MP and the Mayor of Dartmouth, Cllr. David Wells to officially open the marina - celebrating the completion of phase one of the development at Noss on Dart.
Premier Marinas purchased the 37-acre site out of administration in 2016 with support from owners Wellcome Trust. The regeneration of the site generates socio-economic benefits including 260 local construction jobs, a commercial space which would offer up to 174 gross additional jobs once fully operational and up to 100 jobs supporters across South Hams. It will also introduce a new residential population of 400 - building a thriving community once again and create household expenditure of up to £4 million per annum.
The 232-berth floating marina is complemented by a full-service boatyard with 75-tonne travel hoist, a dry stack for over 100 boats and luxury berth holder facilities including a lounge with panoramic views of the River Dart. An onsite café will open soon and the recently launched ‘Noss Ferry’ connects people with Dartmouth Town.
Some 23 commercial buildings provide a home for the South Devon College Marine Academy and a hub for a range of marine and leisure services.
£34M investment to date covers all the above plus significant infrastructure projects. More details from www.nossondart.com