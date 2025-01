Around 1912. The coach drawn by two horses nearing Kingsbridge along Embankment Road, looking south. Approximately at present entrance to Warren Road. Shows unmade road surface and pavement. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Around 1900 - 1905. Bonds Quay, Kingsbridge, from west bank of estuary, with paddle steamer 'Express' berthed in background. Two children in foreground. Napoleonic war barracks in right background. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Head of Kingsbridge estuary when it reached up to Quay Garage. Shows Balkwills hardware and sports shop and Ryeford Garage. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

1906 Paddle Steamer Ilton Castle, first trip from Salcombe. In Kingsbridge estuary with a full load of passengers. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )