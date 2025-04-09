A roundsman with delivery van in front of Malborough church, signpost to Galmpton around 1900. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Bonds warehouse, Kingsbridge in 1972, before it was demolished to build the Crabshell Motel ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Opening of Bolberry golf links in 1907 ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Two men thatching a cottage at Bottom Road, Galmpton around 1909 ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )