Group of women dressed in Japanese costume, outside a window of a large house. Two hold fans and one a parasol. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
1905 (circa) view of Kingsbridge and estuary from Tacket Wood, also shows a steam packet. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Main street of Bantham village, looking towards the sea. Sloop Inn on the left. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
1912 Woodleigh Post Office with thatched roof, woman and children outside. (Post office was closed in 1971). (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
1887 Queen Victoria’s Jubilee celebration outside the Shambles, Fore Street, Kingsbridge. Town Crier and mayor present. Other gentlemen assembled round a long table. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)