Group of women dressed in Japanese costume, outside a window of a large house. Two hold fans and one a parasol. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

1905 (circa) view of Kingsbridge and estuary from Tacket Wood, also shows a steam packet. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Main street of Bantham village, looking towards the sea. Sloop Inn on the left. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

1912 Woodleigh Post Office with thatched roof, woman and children outside. (Post office was closed in 1971). ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )