Machinery at vintage machinery rally - Blackstone engine around 1912 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
West Alvington school group by swimming pool - 1967 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Salcombe from Smalls Cove, three masted ship in the estuary. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Dolphin Inn, Tallet Bar and Old Hundredth, Kingston (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Peter Bovey, on left, and Wally operating a rack saw (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
