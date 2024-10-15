(Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Head of Kingsbridge estuary (c1930), walls and granite bollards. Note presence of memorial fountain at road junction. Ryeford Garage on left. Stone bollards removed every year for the fair. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
North Efford, Aveton Gifford, small group of people at waters edge. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Milking class from Harry Rogers' farm at the bottom of Duncombe Street, Kingsbridge. Group of boys dressed in white aprons and caps, with numbered armbands. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Vicar of Aveton Gifford greeting children on occasion of Silver Jubilee 1935. Children being given commemorative mugs. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)