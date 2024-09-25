South Pool village. Young girl standing by wall. Postmark 18.08.1916 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Tinted postcard of South Pool village. Young girl standing by wall. Postmark 18.08.1916 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Three villagers surveying beach at Torcross after defence wall was blown down during storm on 21.12.1951 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Houseboat Glendoveer, Salcombe. A.F. No. 189". 1900 = 1920. Moored Shadycombe Creek but taken astern of Glendoveer looking up towards head of creek (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Harbour Mouth, Bantham (Harbour Mouth, Bantham)