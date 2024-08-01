1978 (pre) photo of Welle House, Duncombe Street, Kingsbridge before it was demolished in 1978 to build sheltered homes. (Shows the main entrance, on the Wallingford Road side). ( 1978 (pre) photo of Welle House, Duncombe Street, Kingsbridge before it was demolished in 1978 to build sheltered homes. (Shows the main entrance, on the Wallingford Road side). )

From an album found in attic of Whitehall, Churchstow. People outside house, vicar, bicycle and pony and trap ( From an album found in attic of Whitehall, Churchstow. People outside house, vicar, bicycle and pony and trap )

Avon Valley with New Mill on the right and road bridge in the background, Loddiswell ( Avon Valley with New Mill on the right and road bridge in the background, Loddiswell )

Caption:" Houseboat Glendoveer, Salcombe. A.F. No. 189". 1900 = 1920. Moored Shadycombe Creek but taken astern of Glendoveer looking up towards head of creek. Small boats moored/beached on left. ( Caption:" Houseboat Glendoveer, Salcombe. A.F. No. 189". 1900 = 1920. Moored Shadycombe Creek but taken astern of Glendoveer looking up towards head of creek. Small boats moored/beached on left. )