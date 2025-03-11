Sepia print 'Torcross Lea' (Slapton Ley) from Royal Sands Hotel 1893. Small boats moored in foreground. Fishing nets standing upright in two of the boats. ( Sepia print 'Torcross Lea' (Slapton Ley) from Royal Sands Hotel 1893. Small boats moored in foreground. Fishing nets standing upright in two of the boats. )

Photograph of a group of people in the village hall in Chillington. Includes H.Lee the postman. As the poster on the wall reads "God Save the Queen" it is possibly 1953. Includes Beatrice Lee, Henry Lee and daughter Mary Lee. On the table seated right hand side, 5-3 from right.