Around 1880's studio photo of Miss FF Luscombe whose father taught woodwork at Kingsbridge Grammar School ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Malborough Village, Higher Town, with 'Old Inn' on right, 'Royal Oak' on left 1954 ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Ruins of Hallsands after storm in 1917 ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Beach scene of tide and rocks and tranquillity, Challaborough beach, pre 1914 ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )