Around 1880's studio photo of Miss FF Luscombe whose father taught woodwork at Kingsbridge Grammar School (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Malborough Village, Higher Town, with 'Old Inn' on right, 'Royal Oak' on left 1954 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Ruins of Hallsands after storm in 1917 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Beach scene of tide and rocks and tranquillity, Challaborough beach, pre 1914 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Torcross coastguards outside watch house in their uniform (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.