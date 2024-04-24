Here is this week’s selection of old photos and memories from the Cookworthy Museum in Kingsbridge:

Women washing jam jars, all WVS. Second World War, during the evacuation of the Slapton area. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Alphaeus Ball, rabbit trapper of South Milton, previously a blacksmith with donkey. The donkey is wearing a wooden frame and panniers which were used to carry rabbits and bucket and sieve etc. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Pre 1912: Five men sitting on the wall outside uncompleted Links Hotel, Thurlestone. Back row: Joshua Boyce (in charge of building hotel), Edward John Tanner (clothier), Langworthy (butcher). Front row: unknown, William Stubbs (visitor on business with Tanner). ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

The Crabshell Inn and Bonds Quay, Kingsbridge with a sailing boat *Bertie* by the quay. View to the northwest. Originally the New Quay Inn, it was locally known as "the Crabshell" for years before officially being renamed. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )