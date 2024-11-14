This festive season, Harbertonford Community Post Office & Store is stepping up its game.
Starting from November 18, the store is extending its Post Office opening hours, making it easier than ever to send off Christmas parcels, cards, and well-wishes to loved ones near and far.
Previously the Post Office shut at lunch time on a Saturday but permission has now been granted for it to stay open until 3.30pm.
Whether people are mailing gifts to family members across the country or sending Christmas cards to friends overseas, the extended hours will ensure there’s plenty of time to get everything in the post.
Harbertonford Community Post Office & Store was taken over by the community last year and offers fresh local produce, artisan breads and cake, groceries, Amazon drop offs, stationary, beers and wine, plus a dry cleaning service.
The store is also holding a Christmas raffle in aid of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust and the community shop.
More volunteers are needed to help out in the shop. If you have any hours to spare, they would love to hear from you. Shifts are usually for a couple of hours and there is a lot of flexibility.
The Post Mistress at Harbertonford Community Post Office & Store said:
“We know how busy the festive season can get, and we want to make it as stress-free as possible for our community. By extending our Post Office hours, we’re giving everyone more time to drop off those parcels – and let’s face it, no one wants to be that person who waits too long and misses the Christmas posting deadlines!
“Not only can you post your letters, but you can also grab a last-minute gift or a holiday snack while you’re here.”
To find out more about volunteering Steve Woollett 07870 587713.