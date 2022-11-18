OAP found dead after being found guilty of child abuse
Friday 18th November 2022 12:03 pm
Exeter Crown Court (mda )
A PENSIONER has been found dead days before he was due to be sentenced for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.
Ronald Longman, aged 84, was found guilty of sexual assault and sexual activity with a child by a jury at Exeter Crown Court and his sentence had been adjourned until this week.
He was found dead shortly before he was due to return to court on Thursday, Judge David Evans was told. He adjourned the case so the prosecution can obtain a death certificate and the file can be closed officially.
Longman, from Churston Ferrers, South Devon, abused the girl while she was visiting his home in 2019. He claimed she had invented all the allegations but was convicted.
