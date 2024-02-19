The front desk at Kingsbridge Police station will be officially opened on Wednesday (February 21) between 11am and 12 noon. The desk is already open and running, but the formal ribbon-cutting event will include local community leaders and politicians.
Police enquiry offices (PEOs) allow members of the public to have access to walk-in services where they can speak to trained staff who can help with crime reporting, crime prevention advice and help with accessing victim services.
Acting Chief Constable Jim Colwell of Devon & Cornwall Police, said: “The decision to open more police station front offices across Devon and Cornwall is to improve public access to the police and boost engagement with our communities, enabling us to more quickly and effectively respond to public concerns.
“Continuing to improve the visibility and accessibility of Devon & Cornwall Police is a priority for the Force.
“When not dealing with members of the public face-to-face, our Police Enquiry Officers will be able to assist colleagues in the control rooms by handling non-urgent digital contact from the public and provide the local community with another contact option.”
Chief Superintendent Roy Linden, who heads up police in South Devon said: “Community policing sits at the heart of our policing model, and I welcome this latest investment which makes us more accessible to our coastal communities and to those who visit, allowing us to understand and respond to their needs.”
Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Alison Hernandez promised to open 18 police enquiry offices by 2025 and 13 of these are already up and running with others to follow.
The first PEO to be reopened was in Newquay in 2020.
A recent study revealed 16 to 24 year-olds were the most likely to think opening enquiry offices would significantly increase public confidence in the police and over a quarter of people aged over 65 agreed.
Earlier this month Alison Hernandez announced plans to open further police enquiry offices including Ivybridge. These are expected to open by 2025.
PCC Hernandez said: “Communities in South Hams will now be able to access policing closer to home when needing to report a crime or ask for advice.
“This forms part of the most ambitious programme of Police Enquiry Office reopening in the country and my vision is for face-to face contact with the force to be an option for everyone in our force area. This will ensure that wherever you live in Devon and Cornwall – including rural, coastal and urban areas – you will be able to access a Police Enquiry Office.”
A total of 28 police stations across Devon and Cornwall will have front offices when the project is complete.