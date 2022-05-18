Old Dartmothians spruce up pond railings
Members of the Old Dartmothians Association completed their latest community project in the sunshine – a “long overdue” refurbishment of the railings that protect Royal Avenue Gardens; gold fish pond.
Nigel Punchard, of the association, said the railings had been removed several weeks ago and sent to a blasting works in Galmpton for stripping down, galvanising and preparatory painting work to be done.
He added: “The members then did the re-installation and final finish, utilising the same colour scheme that the association used for the Middleton Arch over the entrance to the gardens, a previous project that was completed in 2019.
“The association would like to give special thanks to members Paul and Tony Hodge for seeing the installation through to completion along with members Lew Langworthy, Barrie French, Ernie Chase, Robert Waycott and association president Gordon Pepperell.”
