'Effort' alongside quay, shows crew (and dog). The 85 ton ketch Effort, 67 feet in length, was built by William Date in 1880. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Ladies' hairdressing study: small girl with long hair. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
'Coastguards and families'. Hallsands (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
'Coombe Valley, Salcombe (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Salcombe lifeboat putting to sea - 'Sarah Anne Holden . Possibly a Lifeboat Day picture, as there appears to be a small boy near the stern (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)