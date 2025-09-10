Alf, May and Muriel Ryder with Brenda and Pauline on the beach 1949. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Aveton Gifford Church choir, 1925 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Higher Coombe Farm, East Allington - farm workers having a tea break in front of steam tractor and thresher. Farm dog in foreground. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Higher Coombe Farm, East Allington - sow with litter of pigs (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Bigbury or Ringmore waterfall scene before WWI (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
