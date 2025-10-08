Malborough, outside Callender’s Shop 1930? (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Kingsbridge Secondary Modern School in the Town Hall circa 1960s (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Stokenham Carnival, outside Stokenham Village Hall around 1951. Carnival Queen, with bouquet, Maureen Cooke (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Kingsbridge Grammar School (KGS), football team March 1960 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Aveton Gifford school around 1900 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
