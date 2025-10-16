LandWorks, an award-winning criminal justice charity based in Dartington, was honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal for a visit on Wednesday 15 October.
The purpose of the visit was to raise awareness of the charity’s work and pioneering approach to rehabilitation and resettlement. It was also an opportunity to acknowledge the progress being made by current participants of the charity’s programme.
During the visit The Princess Royal met with trustees, team members, partners and supporters. The visit also included a detailed overview of LandWorks’ facilities and programmes, highlighting the range of skills participants develop across the wood workshop, market garden and pottery.
It offered an opportunity to showcase how the charity combines practical training with personal development, supporting participants to gain confidence and work-ready skills - demonstrating the difference the charity is making.
The Princess Royal was also invited to unveil a plaque, handmade by participants in the onsite pottery, to commemorate the visit.
The Royal visit marks a significant moment in the charity’s journey which is increasingly receiving national recognition for its work – helping people to rebuild their lives, reintegrate successfully into society and reduce reoffending.
Ted Tuppen CBE, Chair of LandWorks Trustees, said: “We were deeply honoured to welcome The Princess Royal to LandWorks. The visit is a wonderful acknowledgement of the hard work and commitment of our staff, volunteers and partners – and not least the trainees on the project – who prove every day that change is possible. We are very grateful to Her Royal Highness.”
Chris Parsons, Founder and Director of LandWorks, said: “It was an honour to meet The Princes Royal and have the opportunity to show her around our charity. I am particularly grateful to Her Royal Highness for taking the time to meet our participants. I hope that we have all demonstrated the importance of offering real opportunities for change and the visit highlights the difference that can be made when people are given the right support.”
Established in 2013, LandWorks provides a supported route back into employment and the community for people leaving prison or serving community sentences and at risk of prison.
The charity's programme involves intensive placements lasting 6-9 months on average that combine real work-experience and training alongside comprehensive practical support to aid resettlement and reduce the risk of reoffending. After placements end, the charity provides a range of on-going support.
The charity has consistently recorded very low reoffending rates for former participants, and over 90% of people who have been through the programme and are available to work are currently in employment.
The charity was awarded the Overall Award for Excellence at The Charity Awards 2024 and has previously won Best Local Organisation at the Criminal Justice Alliance Awards.
