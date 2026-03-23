After a year out of service, the oldest of Totnes and Rural Community Transport’s five buses has been acquired by Ukrainian Action Team Devon.
Bob the Bus trustees decided it was no longer economical to keep the 18-year-old bus in regular use, but UA Team Devon believes it can be brought back into working condition and given a new role in Ukraine.
Based in Stoke Gabriel, Team Devon drives a convoy of trucks every six to eight weeks to Ukraine and is the most prolific supporter of the UK charity Ukrainian Action. The charity fundraises to purchase and deliver a variety of vehicles (4x4s, ambulances, vans and mobility vehicles), all loaded with locally-collected humanitarian aid.
Since March 2023, Team Devon has delivered almost 100 vehicles and aid to Ukraine in 25 convoys.
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