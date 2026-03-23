A Salcombe-based charity has criticised Devon County Council (DCC) for a “black and white” approach to enforcement after a volunteer driver was issued a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) while assisting a vulnerable patient.
Friends of the Redfern Centre admit that the driver had forgotten to display his passenger’s Blue Badge, but claim Devon County Council (DCC) “could have acted with more compassion once they knew the circumstances.”
The PCN was issued by DCC on Devon Road, Salcombe, at the beginning of February, when a driver was assisting an elderly and disabled woman into her house after she reported feeling “wobbly” following a dentist appointment.
The driver said he was away from the vehicle for “no more than 10 minutes,” and did not want to leave the patient unattended to retrieve her Blue Badge.
Vehicles used by Friends of the Redfern Centre, which relies on volunteers to transfer elderly and disabled patients to and from health appointments, display signs in the windscreen reading “Patient Transport Volunteer Drive, Friends of the Redfern Centre.”
A Devon County Council spokesperson stated they “do not comment on individual cases,” but “we would like to remind all motorists that it is essential that a blue badge is displayed when using disabled parking bays.”
The spokesperson added that anyone who feels they have mitigating circumstances should complete the appeal process.
The driver did appeal to the council, but was reportedly denied due to “alternative parking” being available, despite the driver expressing that alternative parking was either not available or inappropriate for the woman being transferred.
Friends of the Redfern Centre say they understand the driver was not compliant with the highway’s parking regulations, but say they expected - given the circumstances - “more compassion and sympathy” towards the situation.
The charity argues that this ‘black or white’ attitude from Devon County Council could deter other future volunteers, who the community heavily relies on.
According to a spokesperson for Friends of the Redfern Centre, people have already been put off. “Some people have said, ‘Well, if the local authority is going to behave like this, just let the NHS sort out these patients that can’t get to the doctor’s surgery, hospital or dentist themselves’,” he said, adding, “Why can’t the council see the dangers here? It’s a sad situation.”
While the charity accepts the penalty and has subsequently paid the fine, it has insisted the objection was based on “a matter of principle” and not the cost.
At a Salcombe Town Council meeting on February 25, a representative presented their concerns. They later reported that the Town Clerk expressed they “shared the concerns” and the town Mayor would “put the matter to DCC via the normal channels.”
Cllr Louise Wainwright was made aware of the conversations and expressed her sympathy for the situation, but maintained that DCC had acted in accordance with a “non-compliance incident.”
“It is important for motorists to understand the system,” Wainwright said. “I am very grateful and supportive of volunteers who build our communities. Hopefully, there are lessons learned for all organisations from this inconvenience.”
She went on to suggest that Devon County Council could be “more proactive” by ensuring organisations are being “updated with how schemes work.”
Organisations can apply for Blue Badges to avoid these situations for drivers, but Friends of the Redfern Centre say previous applications for these have been unsuccessful.
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