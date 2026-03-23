Salcombe Maritime Museum is looking for a new Chair of Trustees to replace Roger Barrett who is standing down in April
Roger has held the post most of the time since 2014 and during which time there has been a substantial increase in the size of the museum’s collection and a threefold increase in the annual number of visitors.
The museum’s financial reserves have more than doubled and the Board of Trustees has been greatly strengthened with additional members from a range of relevant professional backgrounds.
The museum is a small, welcoming, volunteer-run charity dedicated to sharing the rich heritage of Salcombe and the surrounding area.
Located in the Old Council Hall in the centre of Salcombe, it offers displays and exhibitions that explore the area’s maritime, cultural, and social past.
With strong community connections and a focus on education and inclusion, the 26 strong crew of volunteers plays an important role in preserving local stories and linking them to the wider history of the area.
The museum’s trustees help guide its future, ensuring the museum remains a valued and inspiring resource for all.
The Museum Society is hoping to recruit a Chair who can help steer the museum’s direction and ensure robust governance. Backed by a talented management team, the ideal candidate will bring strong leadership skills, together with an interest in maritime history and the stewardship of cultural heritage.
Prior experience serving as a charity Trustee and/or working as a professional or as a volunteer in the heritage sector would also be desirable.
The role is voluntary and does not involve paid employment or a legal contract.
Applications from all backgrounds are welcome and training will be given.
For more information on the role of if you would like to become a volunteer you can. e-mail: [email protected].
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