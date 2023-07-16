FIRE destroyed an outbuilding near Kingswear but firefighters managed to save the neighbouring house.
Crews from Dartmouth, Totnes, Torquay and Brixham were called in to deal with Friday night's blaze
Fire Control reports: 'Two fire appliances from Torquay were mobilised to Raddicombe Drive, Hillhead nr Brixham, following a call from the occupant of a property saying the wood burner in their shed was on fire, which was close to their house. Due to multiple calls a 3rd fire appliance was mobilised from Totnes.
'On arrival of initial crews the attendance was once again increased by a 4th fire appliance, from Brixham, together with a water bowser from Danes Castle (Exeter).
This incident is now complete and was brought under control at 20:09hrs.
'Crews made good and steady progress preventing the fire from spreading to the house as this was an outbuilding attached to a bungalow.
Crews used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, one safety jet, one attack jet, two thermal imaging cameras and a gas monitor (to monitor the heat of a gas cylinder found in the outbuilding).
'The fire, which started accidentally, destroyed the outbuilding but the house was saved and there were no casualties.'