‘People are only discharged when they no longer need hospital care and it is safe to do so. Wherever possible, we would be hugely grateful if you can help us to get your loved one home when they are ready to be discharged.’She added that patients benefited by being more likely to get a good night’s sleep at home, and having less chance of picking up a hospital-acquired infection. In a further effort to reduce pressure on hospital emergency departments, the NHS in Devon is suggesting people go to minor injuries units, GPs or pharmacies in the first instance. Nurses at treatment centres (UTC) and minor injury units including Tavistock can treat burns, broken or fractured bones, sprains and strains. Tavistock Minor Injury Clinic is open from 9am to 5pm daily.