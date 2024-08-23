Fire Control sent three fire engines from Paignton and Brixham to a fire in the laundry room of a clubhouse at a site in Hillhead, Kingswear.
The call came in just before 12.30am on August 23.
Four Breathing Apparatus wearers used two hose reel jets and one safety jet to quickly extinguish the fire involving a washing machine.
Thermal Imagining Cameras were used to check for hotspots and a gas detector was used to make sure all was safe.
The cause of the fire was believed to be accidental.
Devon and Somerset Fire Service general advice is:
“If your tumble dryer, washing machine or dishwasher starts a fire at night – the fire may have more time to develop before you’re aware of it.