DRIVERS are facing delays to their journeys this morning after a crash involving an overturned trailer on the A38.
Police were called just before 8am on Wednesday, May 13 following a report of a vehicle and trailer overturned on the A38 near Ashburton.
The southbound carriageway was blocked as a result.
Nobody was injured, Devon & Cornwall Police have confirmed.
The scene has been handed over to Highways, the police added.
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