Parish council offering cost of living advice
ARE your heating bills going through the roof? Dartington Parish Council may have some answers to help cut costs.
With falling temperatures and predicted sky high energy bills, many are thinking twice about turning on the heating or the oven.
Coming on top of the cost of living crisis, for some it’s a case of heat or eat.
To help villagers meet financial challenges this winter, Dartington Parish Council is offering a free evening of talks and advice on Friday November 11 at 7pm at Dartington Village Hall. Free refreshments will also be provided.
Energy saving expert Mark Skinner of South Dartmoor Community Energy will be on hand to offer advice on how to save energy, the grants available to help with insulation, and green energy provision as well as general advice to help those in need to pay their energy bills.
When burning fossil fuels is one of the main drivers of climate change, it makes sense to use energy wisely- for your pocket and the planet, says the parish council.
Mark will be joined by speakers from the newly opened Climate Hub in Totnes, which has a huge range of help and advice on offer including how to be more resilient to the challenges of climate change.
Ruth Leonard Williams will provide practical advice and inspiration and explain the benefits of the newly launched Transition Streets project, which aims to help neighbours help each other to live more sustainable lives, and save cash.
Parish council chairwoman, Cllr Trudy Turrell said: “Global instability, this summer’s climate change induced drought and flooding of food producing areas of the world affect us all.
“The climate crisis, energy crisis and cost of living crisis are all connected. Sharing skills, advice and support can make all our lives easier.”
Cllr Turrell added: “We hope this event will give local people the practical advice and support that they need for a challenging winter ahead.”
