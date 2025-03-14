Park School Dartington are celebrating after the publication of a successful inspection report.
The inspection, carried out by the Independent Schools Inspectorate, assessed various aspects of school life, including the leadership and management of the school, quality of education, provision for pupils’ physical and mental health and emotional wellbeing and safeguarding procedures. The report concluded that Park School had met the standards in all areas.
The inspectors commended the school for its curriculum stating that its design and delivery ‘promotes curiosity, collaboration and independent thinking while fostering a sense of responsibility’.
They highlighted the dedication and skill of the staff in upholding the school values of 'nurturing pupils’ appreciation and care of themselves, others and the world across all aspects of school life. The report praises the ‘well planned and well-resourced lessons which are ‘characterised by effective questioning and supportive relationships’
It recognises that pupils are afforded the space and encouragement to express their own ideas and listen to those of others and that ‘all groups of pupils make good progress from their starting points’.
Laura Hare, Headteacher of Park School said: "We are delighted with the results of the inspection."
"This is a testament to the hard work and passion of our entire school community.
"We have worked tirelessly to create an environment where every student is valued and supported to reach their full potential."
The Inspection Team recognised the strong and ambitious leadership of the school. It acknowledged the leadership team's ‘proactive and collaborative’ approach to enable ‘effective self-evaluation and improvement planning. The quality of the support staff was also celebrated along with their skill in providing targeted support to meet the needs of pupils.
Student well-being was another key focus of the inspection report, with the school receiving praise for its pastoral support. Inspectors noted that students felt respected and valued and were confident that staff would listen to their views and ‘swiftly take supportive action’ if needed. It highlights that the curriculum develops pupils’ sense of purpose, wellbeing and connection to the world whilst encouraging a sense of social responsibility through acts of service and the importance of sustainability and regenerative thinking in our world today.
With this successful inspection, Park School, which celebrated its 40th birthday next year, continues to position itself as a leading alternative educational community, setting high standards for academic and pastoral care through a pioneering approach catering to children aged 3-12 years. The school plans to build upon the inspection findings and continue to innovate and improve to ensure all students are given the best opportunities to succeed.
"We are excited about the future and are committed to our transformative education journey," Laura Hare, headteacher, added.
The school’s governing body also expressed their congratulations and pride in the report’s findings. The governing body chair, Melody Easter, said: "This exceptional report reflects the hard work of the staff, the enthusiasm of the students, and the support of the parents and the wider community."