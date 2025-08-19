Employees at Challaborough Bay Holiday Park have given Parkdean Resorts glowing feedback in the company's 2025 People Engagement Survey.
In the annual company-wide survey, the park received top marks for wellbeing, line management and employee recognition.
100 per cent of employees at Challaborough Bay Holiday Park agreed with statements including ‘I feel supported in my role by my line manager’, ‘We acknowledge people who deliver outstanding service here’ and ‘Parkdean Resorts' culture is inclusive to all people regardless of difference’.
Challaborough Bay Holiday Park employs approximately 70 full-time team members.
With 250 different careers across its business, Parkdean Resorts is a key local employer and has a wide range of roles on offer including bar & waiting team members, maintenance assistants, lifeguards, security officers, chefs, and kitchen assistants.
Parkdean Resorts own and operate a total of 65 holiday parks across the UK.
Across the whole company, over 7,000 team members (97 per cent) responded to this year’s survey, up by three per cent from the previous year, with a 90 per cent positive engagement score overall – a seven per cent increase from 2024, and 20% above the hospitality industry benchmark.
Lisa Charles-Jones, HR Director, Parkdean Resorts, said: “Our teams are the heart and soul of Parkdean Resorts.
“By creating a positive and supportive workplace, we empower our teams to create amazing experiences for holidaymakers.
“We are proud to have a positive culture and strong sense of purpose across the business, and we’re incredibly pleased to achieve record-breaking and industry-leading results in our Engagement Survey this year.”
Steve Richards, CEO at Parkdean Resorts, said: “Staying close and listening to our customers and our colleagues is central to do what we do, and on both fronts, we are seeing positive engagement, with Tripadvisor scores for 2025 averaging 4.5 stars and our employee satisfaction score at 90%. These results put us well ahead of our competitors and are a testament to the great work our teams are doing across the board.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.