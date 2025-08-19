Steve Richards, CEO at Parkdean Resorts, said: “Staying close and listening to our customers and our colleagues is central to do what we do, and on both fronts, we are seeing positive engagement, with Tripadvisor scores for 2025 averaging 4.5 stars and our employee satisfaction score at 90%. These results put us well ahead of our competitors and are a testament to the great work our teams are doing across the board.”