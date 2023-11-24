LOCAL people can give their views on proposals to introduce Pay and Display parking in key areas in Braunton, Crediton, Dartmouth, Honiton, Okehampton, Salcombe, Sidmouth and Tavistock

Eight Traffic Regulation Orders (TRO), one for each community, will be advertised at the end November / early December and will set out Devon County Council’s (DCC) proposals – the commencement date of each TRO is highlighted below.

The public will then have 21 days to view the proposals and comment through the parking pages on: DCC’s website

The proposals follow a review of parking management agreed by DCC’s Cabinet in November last year.

They aim to bring the parking policy in Braunton, Crediton, Dartmouth, Honiton, Okehampton, Salcombe, Sidmouth and Tavistock, into line with Devon’s other larger communities.

Pay and Display parking is widely used, both across Devon and nationally, with well-established schemes in communities such as Bideford, Barnstaple, Newton Abbot, Totnes, Exmouth and Exeter.

It can help reduce congestion and encourages the turn-over of vehicles and availability of parking spaces, particularly in busy town centres, thereby helping to support the local economy and the use of local shops and businesses.

Following discussions with local members and community representatives, the proposals also include one-hour free parking in the new Pay and Display spaces in all eight communities.

It says this is to ensure that the new parking policy strikes the right balance of keeping costs down for users while delivering the benefits we have identified.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council’s cabinet Member for Highways Management, said: “I understand there may be concerns about Pay and Display, and that is why we have talked to local groups and elected members to ensure that the first hour parking is free.

“Pay and Display has been in place in many communities in Devon for some years and we believe it is one of the components that is needed to ensure a healthy high street and community.

“It encourages turnover of parking spaces thereby increasing the availability of town centre parking in busy areas, it reduces congestion and may encourage some to walk and cycle more.”

All schemes will be advertised on our new webpages: http://devon.cc/payanddisplay  from late November / early December.

Comments received through the consultation will be considered before any final decision is made.

 The advertisement dates are:

Braunton; November 30: Crediton: November 30: Dartmouth: November 30; Honiton; November 29: Okehampton: November 30: Salcombe: TBC: Sidmouth: December 1: Tavistock: November 30.