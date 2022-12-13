The Mayor of Cockington who is a familiar sight around the South Hams is hoping his song, ‘Neigh Hurray’, will go viral and gallop up the charts.
The song was originally created to sing with children in hospitals and school.
A spokesperson told us: “During Patrick’s visits, we have had families say how much it means to them, as it makes them smile. Any money will go into Community Pony, CIC 13370273 which is now providing free pony therapy to Rowcroft Hospice patients and their families.
The song is there to bring some fun and a distraction during challenging times, we have no idea how well it will do, but hope to beat Stormzy.”
If you would like to hear the song and watch Patrick you can visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCIcX-UgGc4