Cyclists eager for new routes and drivers fed up with being stuck in traffic could soon enjoy a safer and more scenic alternative, thanks to a proposed new cycle path in the South Hams.
The ‘Dart Valley Cycle Trail’ aims to link Totnes to Buckfastleigh on the edge of Dartmoor National Park via a seven-mile long dedicated path.
The project is the brainchild of the Sustainable Staverton community group working together with the charity Sustrans, which is also responsible for the national cycle network.
John Forte, from Sustainable Staverton, said the aim was to get cyclists to use the track for both work and recreational purposes.
“It's a double whammy, really, because not only do we get people using an active travel route, which is safer than what is available now, but we get people to enjoy the scenery,” he said.
“Likewise, it gives people in Buckfastleigh the opportunity to cycle towards Totnes in a safer way than the notorious A384, which is really awful.”
In 2020, Sustrans lost about a quarter of its national cycling network (some 16,000 miles) following a review to improve safety standards. There are now reportedly about 5,200 miles (8,400 kilometres) of traffic-free paths across the country, with just over 7,500 miles (12,100 kilometres) that are on-road.
Mr Forte, who first started looking for a feasible route about three years ago, added that there is widespread support for the project from the local authorities, while an open day at the weekend to publicise the scheme attracted more than 100 cyclists.
Organic farm company Riverford, which paid for the feasibility study, and Dartington Trust have also ceded land for the scheme, thereby overcoming one of the biggest hurdles normally faced by these types of projects.
“The thing that stops the cycle trails being built are the land owners, who often don't want to have cycle paths anywhere near their land. But we are very fortunate because Darlington Trust and Riverford farms are both avid supporters of this route,” Mr Forte said.
The project has been split into two phases. The first one from Totnes through the Dartington Estate to the Riverford Field Kitchen could be completed within months, as it mostly requires only upgrades of existing trails.
Phase two, however, requires more engineering as it would cross the A384 road at Austin's Bridge.
And despite the authorities expressing support for the scheme, this has yet to translate into actually providing any financial backing.
Mr Forte said: “We wait to see. At the moment their budgets are so squeezed that I have doubts whether there will be grants forthcoming from there, but we have several people who are very active in finding grant money.”