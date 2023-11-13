Police investigating a road collision that left a man with serious injuries in Totnes are appealing for a female witness to come forward.
The victim, who is in his 20s, suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after being hit by a van on Coronation Road on Saturday (November 11) at 6.15pm.
The driver of the vehicle - a white transit van - was identified as a 67-year-old man from Totnes, who was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and being unfit to drive through drink. He was later released under investigation, pending further enquiries.
Sergeant Tina Green, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are especially interested in speaking to a woman who assisted the casualty at the scene.
“She is described as a white female, around 5ft 9in with long, dark blonde curly hair and aged around 40-50 years. She may have been called Amanda.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, should contact police via their website or by calling 101 quoting log 643 of 11/11/23.