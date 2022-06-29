Pensioner suffers a suspected broken neck in car crash

A pensioner is in hospital suffering a suspected broken neck after losing control of his car and hitting a pedestrian in Totnes yesterday (Tuesday 28 June).

The 77-year-old hit man in his 40s, and then a bottle bank while driving his Smart car on Borough Park Road at around 2pm.

The pedestrian was received minor wounds, police say, but the driver was taken to hospital for a suspected broken neck.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called to Borough Park Road, Totnes at 2pm on Tuesday 28 June following reports of a collision in the area.

“A Smart car left the road and collided with a tree which subsequently struck a pedestrian; the car then hit a bottle bank.

“The pedestrian sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

“The driver, a local man in his 70’s sustained serious injuries not believed to be life-threatening and was taken to Derriford Hospital for treatment.

“He was suffering a suspected broken neck.