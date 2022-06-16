Pensioners the target of phone scammers

Police investigating reports of a phone scam which has led to two people in their 80s handing over substantial sums of money are appealing for information.

Officers are also warning residents in Devon to be vigilant of the scam, in which the caller is pretending to be a police officer.

Detectives say they have had an increased number of calls about this scam over the past few weeks.

In one case, the victim was persuaded to hand over more than £15,000, and more than £9,000 in another case.

As part of the scam, they were also asked to provide some of the money in foreign currency or purchase expensive watches only to then hand over.

It has been reported that the male caller pretends to be a person called ‘Sergeant Martin Spencer’ from the police in London, and he is investigating the unauthorised use of the person’s bank card.

He also advised that they should not tell anyone about the call, as it may jeopardise the police investigation.

Detective Inspector Guy Biggar said: “We are advising anyone who receives such a call not to give any personal information and hang up immediately.

“This type of call can be linked to courier fraud, where victims will be encouraged to withdraw funds from their bank account or give bank cards to a courier, arranged by the ‘police officer’ making the call under the guise of ‘assisting with a police investigation’.

“We will never contact people to ask for banking information or request that they withdraw money from an account to aid an investigation.”

He went on to say: “Fraudsters often target geographical areas where they know elderly or vulnerable people live, so we are asking that if you have family or friends who are vulnerable in any way, that you make them aware of this scam.”