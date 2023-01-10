A local charity in Wembury is offering a unique opportunity for someone interested in wildlife.
The Devon Wildlife Trust (DWT) is recruiting a part-time seasonal assistant who is passionate about the marine environment to support the Wembury Marine Centre.
For 28 years, the centre has worked to protect Wembury’s marine wildlife and conservation area and continues to do so today. Each year the Centre works with numerous visitors, local schools, the general public and the wider Wembury community to raise awareness of marine conservation issues and to encourage others to take action to protect our seas. Their marine conservation work encourages everyone to understand that all life is dependent on the ocean and by protecting the ocean, we protect ourselves.
The role involves organising, promoting and managing events this summer. The opportunity will enable the lucky applicant to work alongside the Marine Engagement Officer and full-time seasonal assistant, as well as the Centre’s volunteers, engaging school children and the public about the local marine environment and the action they can take to help protect it.
This is a part-time (15 hours per week) fixed term appointment until September based at Wembury Marine Centre.