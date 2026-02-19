Persimmon Homes Cornwall & West Devon have donated £3,000 to Plymouth Hospitals Charity at Derriford Hospital.
The cheque was received by Council’s Cabinet Member for Health & Adult Social Care, Cllr Mary Aspinall, as part of its Community Champions scheme.
Plymouth Hospitals Charity helps to transform care through funding the best medical equipment, research, training, and facilities for its patients and staff.
Plymouth Hospitals Charity helps to transform care across Plymouth through funding cutting-edge medical equipment and facilities, local research and training for NHS staff, and small comforts that make a big difference.
Persimmon’s Community Champions initiative sees £700,000 donated each year to good causes and much-valued organisations across Britain each year as part of its commitment to delivering a positive and lasting legacy wherever it builds.
Recent local recipients include the Plymouth Argyle Community Foundation, The Box Museum, PEM Disability Childrens Club, St Luke’s Hospice, and Argyle Pride.
Palmerston Heights, one of the accredited five-star developer’s sites, is close to the Hospital.
Persimmon also has another site in Plymstock called Saltram Meadows.
Jamie Lee, Fundraising Manager at Plymouth Hospitals Charity said:
“We would like to sincerely thank the Persimmon team for this wonderful donation to our hospitals, helping us to do even more to support patients and our amazing NHS staff across the city.”
Cllr Mary Aspinall, Plymouth City Council Cabinet Member for Health & Social Care, commented:
“On behalf of the Council, I want to thank Persimmon Homes for this generous donation to Plymouth Hospitals Charity. Our NHS teams work incredibly hard every single day and support like this helps ensure they have the equipment, training and facilities they need to continue delivering outstanding care for our community.
Persimmon Homes Cornwall & West Devon Sales Director Jane Cartwright said:
“Through our Community Champions scheme, Persimmon Homes proudly supports organisations like Plymouth Hospitals Charity, recognising their invaluable role in providing support to the local hospitals in the city.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.