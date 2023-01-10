PERSISTENT heavy rain is forecast for tomorrow night, Wednesday, and a Yellow Warning has been issued.
The warning covers all of Devon from 9pmtomorrow until 5pm on Thursday.
A Met Office spokesperson said: ‘Persistent heavy rain will affect parts of Southwest England and Wales through Wednesday night and Thursday.
‘A spell of persistent rain will begin on Wednesday evening, spreading east across parts of England and Wales through Thursday.
‘The rain is expected to be heavy at times, particularly across higher parts of southwest England and Wales, while periods of lighter, more intermittent rain are possible away from high ground.
‘Rainfall accumulations through the period are widely expected to be 15-30 mm, but peak totals of 60-80 mm could build up over higher ground.
‘In addition, very strong west or southwest winds are expected, producing gusts to 45mph inland and 60mph along some coasts and across high ground, with the peak in the winds most likely on Wednesday night.’